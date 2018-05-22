Council stuff-up: ‘Too busy getting selfies’

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has admitted he was premature to announce the suspension of four Queensland mayors and a councillor. PIcture: Dave Hunt/AAP

LOCAL Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has admitted a "miscommunication" led to the premature announcement of the suspension of four Queensland mayors and a councillor.

The laws had not yet been assented to when the Government announced the mayors and the councillor had been stood aside on full pay.

The five - Logan Mayor Luke Smith, Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council Edric Walden, Hope Vale Mayor Greg McLean and Logan councillor Stacey McIntosh - are all facing charges that, if found guilty, would disqualify them from holding office under the new laws.

Logan Mayor Luke Smith.

Mr Hinchliffe this morning told the ABC he took full responsibility for the miscommunication but said the outcome was the same with the laws eventually assented to last night meaning they came into effect from 12.01am yesterday.

All five stood aside are on full pay.

Cr Smith earns about $223,821 a year while Cr Antoniolli earns about $199,839. Cr Mclean and Cr Walden earn about $103,918.

Cr McIntosh will continue to earn her $135,891 a year salary while she is in office.

The Government has also begun the process of bringing in administrators at Ipswich City Council with Mr Hinchliffe issuing a show cause notice earlier this month.

The Council had 21 days to respond with that period expiring on Thursday.

Mr Hinchliffe said he was yet to receive a response to the show cause notice.

The Courier-Mail revealed last week that he is expected to issue the council with a new show cause notice under his new sacking powers, also passed by State Parliament last week and assented to last night.

The new power allows him to sack a council if it is in the public interest.

He would not be drawn on the issue this morning, telling the ABC he would not be speculating on how he might use the "very new laws".

The LNP has seized on the bungled announcement, describing it as "incompetence at its best".

"This is symbolic of this Labor Government. It is symbolic of Annastacia Palaszczuk and how they are unable to run the government on a day-to-day basis," Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said.

"This is a debacle."

She slammed the Government as being "all too busy getting selfies up in Mackay when they should have actually just been doing their job".