Local franchisee gives community group a helping hand

Domino’s Springfield and Orion is holding a ‘Doughraiser’ this Thursday, 6 August to support LiveCity Care, a community based care program that provides free food hampers to those in need.

Domino’s Springfield franchisee Morgan Wilkins was inspired to help the organisation raise some funds when he heard that their trailer, which is integral to their food hamper operations, had been stolen.

“To find out LiveCity Care had their trailer stolen absolutely broke my heart,” he said.

“John and the team are doing incredible work in the Ipswich community – helping to feed more than 100 families every week with free food hampers filled with essential items including bread, fruits, vegetables and water.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to continue operations and to dispatch so many food hampers across the community without the use of a trailer.

“Every week they have dozens of hampers ready for delivery and without the trailer this has complicated the teams efforts.

“Despite this, they have continued to rally week after week to ensure food hampers are delivered safely to those most in need in the local Ipswich community.”

Domino's and LiveCare City

Mr Wilkins commended the local organisations strong community efforts and said he hoped to help the organisation by raising money to buy a new trailer.

“As a small-business owner, I am passionate about giving back to the local communities in which we operate, and I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do so at this time,” he said.

“We encourage all of our customers to come down on Thursday and enjoy a slice of their favourite pizza to help support John and the team at LiveCity Care.”

The Doughraiser for LiveCity Care will be held at Domino’s Springfield and Orion on Thursday, 6 August from 4pm – 9pm, with $1 from every pizza sold donated directly to the care program.