Local footy derby on hold to enjoy Ipswich Cup

Ipswich City Bulls player Jay Kitching jostles with Western Spirit's Junhyuk Lee during the first local derby earlier this season. Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: For a number of years, the annual local derby between Ipswich City and Western Spirit was staged on the Friday night before the Ipswich Cup.

That tradition has finally changed with Friday night's scheduled Capital League 1 encounter postponed.

Bulls and Spirit players will have a weekend off, giving many regional footballers an opportunity to share in the Ipswich Cup fun without any lingering injuries or soreness from the night before.

"I would have preferred to play Friday night,'' Bulls head coach Norbert Duga said.

"It's a game that everyone always lifts for, especially Friday night before Ipswich Cup.

"After the result against Carina, momentum going into Friday night would have been perfect so I am disappointed we won't be playing.''

The Bulls players consolidated fourth place on the CL1 table after upstaging second placed Carina 5-1 away last weekend. That moved the Bulls to 22 points, behind Annerley (28), Carina (27) and St George (23).

Western Spirit remain in sixth place (17) despite losing 4-2 to North Star (21), who sit one spot ahead of them having played an additional match this season.

Duga said beating Carina was an encouraging performance, especially putting five past the former league leaders.

"I wouldn't say it is the best we have played but we were very good,'' Duga said.

"We stuck to a game plan and a way we wanted to play and it worked.

"The most pleasing aspect was that everyone played well. Everyone worked extremely hard and they deserved the result.''

Michael Ward scored a double for the Bulls with Ronan Geoghegan, Dane Grant and Zygan Condie also finding the net.

Capital League 1 matches resume after the Ipswich Cup, along with Western Pride who also have the weekend free from National Premier Leagues duty.

However, the Ipswich Knights have to travel to Underwood Park on Saturday afternoon for their latest Queensland Premier League encounter against Rochedale.

Western Pride's next game is against Olympic on June 18.