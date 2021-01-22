Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence
Locations across the Lockyer Valley have been transformed this week into movie sets as shooting of a local short film about domestic violence gets underway.
The film ‘Seven Times’ tells the true story of Monica Sanguigno who left her violent partner, and portrays the hurdles involved in leaving a domestic violence situation.
Monica’s story is portrayed in the film as Sonia Romano (played by Anna McMahon), who was subjected to domestic violence abuse from her husband Dom (played by Daniel James).
The audience are taken on a journey from when Sonia leaves drug-fuelled violence with her two daughters in the hope of starting a new life.
Monica said the story is “hard hitting” and powerful as it hopes to change people’s perception of domestic violence and the culture around it.
The film is also being made with the intent to spread awareness of domestic violence and the impacts on women remaining in a domestic violence situation.
Statistically, it takes seven times for a woman to leave a domestic violence situation, hence the film’s name ‘Seven Times’.
Monica’s own daughter, Sabrina Sanguigno plays herself in the film as Bianca Romano.
The Gatton Star joined the cast and crew on set in Minden where various scenes were played out.
The project is funded by donations, local business and sponsors.
Many of the crew are film students volunteering their time.
The film is set to be released in June.
