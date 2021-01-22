Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

Short film 'Seven Times' being shot at a local school in the Lockyer Valley. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Locations across the Lockyer Valley have been transformed this week into movie sets as shooting of a local short film about domestic violence gets underway.

The film ‘Seven Times’ tells the true story of Monica Sanguigno who left her violent partner, and portrays the hurdles involved in leaving a domestic violence situation.

Monica’s story is portrayed in the film as Sonia Romano (played by Anna McMahon), who was subjected to domestic violence abuse from her husband Dom (played by Daniel James).

Cast member of the short film 'Seven Times'. Left to right: Sabrina Sanguigno, Remidee Hayes, Anna McMahon and Daniel James.

The audience are taken on a journey from when Sonia leaves drug-fuelled violence with her two daughters in the hope of starting a new life.

Monica said the story is “hard hitting” and powerful as it hopes to change people’s perception of domestic violence and the culture around it.

The film is also being made with the intent to spread awareness of domestic violence and the impacts on women remaining in a domestic violence situation.

Statistically, it takes seven times for a woman to leave a domestic violence situation, hence the film’s name ‘Seven Times’.

Monica’s own daughter, Sabrina Sanguigno plays herself in the film as Bianca Romano.

The Gatton Star joined the cast and crew on set in Minden where various scenes were played out.

The project is funded by donations, local business and sponsors.

Many of the crew are film students volunteering their time.

The film is set to be released in June.

Full Cast:

Daniel James - playing Dominic Romano

Anna McMahon - playing Sonia Romano

Sabrina Sanguigno - playing Bianca Romano

Remidee Hayes - playing Bella Romano

Robert Wainright - playing Constance Daniels

Jeff Campbell - Police Officer

Michelle Brass - Office Lady

Heather Madden - Teacher/Voice Over Artist

Sponsors:

Foggy Lookout Retreat

Rooms Motel Gatton

Panda Coffee

Bella Paella Catering

Barbs Kitchen

Panchos Mexican Restaurant

The Tshirt Mill

Glamour Nails and Spa Robina Town Centre

Mobile Mobility Aid

Lita Cathcart

Cosmic Pictures

Venes Water Supply

Brennan Head

Harness Master Wiring Systems

Full Crew:

Executive Producer - Monica Sanguigno

Co-Producer - Daniel James

PA to Executive Producer - Lita Cathcart

Script Writer - Mara Kemara

Director/Editor - Ashlee Jensen

Director of Photography - Andrew Conder

Camera Operator - Col Larson

1st Assistant Camera - Chase Brockett

2nd Assistant Camera - Aradia Phillips-Anderton

1st Assistant Director - Sierra Sweeny

2nd Assistant Director - Aanika Fedeles

Script Supervisor/Continuity - Jacinta Taylor

Production Assistant - Karmen Chan

Production Assistant - Sam Keys

Set Designer/Props - Olivia Lawson

Wardrobe Department Head of Department - Kerri Millin

Wardrobe Department Assistant - Madeleine Woods

Makeup Artist/Special Effects Makeup/Hair - Katie Whitmore-McNamara

Makeup/Hair Assistant - Natalia Sanguigno

Gaffer - Tina Eastley

Grip - Rebecca Leong

Sound Mixer - TJ Nicholas

Soundie - Ryan Kitzelmann

Sound Runner - Jayden Thompson

Social Media Manager/Editor - Jessica Heath

Behind The Scenes Photography - Peter Cabral, Jean-Baptiste Canac, Bianca Valentine, Carrie McLeod

First Aid Officer - Jeff Campbell

Donations and more information can be found HERE.

