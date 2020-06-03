Menu
Back to business for local favourite

SAMTUI SELAVE
3rd Jun 2020 12:52 PM
It's been a long time since anyone's been able to have a pint at their favourite pub but one pub in Springfield has been busy preparing for a return to normal after news broke on Sunday that restaurants and cafes were allowed up to 20 people in a venue again.

Orion Hotel Springfield is back in action reopening dine-in food options yesterday after being closed down for more than two months.

Assistant venue manager Sarah Knopke was excited to be back with her staff to pour drinks and serve hot food to locals.

"Our location it is not easy to drop in and drop out for takeaway and we weren't a takeaway business before COVID-19 and to do delivery with delivery services like UberEats as well was too costly," she said.

"So we're stoked to be back with the community.

"And when people say what they have missed most it was a pub feed."

While previous restrictions allowed for up to 10 people to return to dine-in, Mrs Knopke said Orion Hotel waited until they were allowed to seat more people.

"Because of such short notice we didn't have food in fridges so we did all our orders on Monday and prepped on Tuesday," she said.

With the pub reopening Mrs Knopke said that phone was ringing non stop.

"The phone is going nuts and people are really wanting to book in and have a meal here."

Mrs Knopke said that because of the large size of the pub she was hoping to allow more people to dine-in soon.

"On Friday it goes to 20 people per section, all based around a QHA COVID-19 plan," she said.

"We're hoping that we can have more than 20 people inside and outside, we're hoping for 90 outside and 40 inside - we've gone per square metre."

The pub will only be opened in their outside dining area and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced.

"Over the last few days it's been great to see how happy our customers were," Mrs Knopke said.

