Farmers struggle to keep cattle alive in drought

Farmers are experiencing tough times on the land.

Farmers are experiencing tough times on the land. AAP/Alex Ellinghausen

ONGOING drought conditions in the Scenic Rim are forcing cattle farmers to off-load their stock.

While the region has not been drought declared farmers were struggling to feed their cattle and some are even running out of water.

Gary Lower who runs Yackatoon a beef cattle farm in Peak Crossing said farmers were "struggling to keep everything alive".

"It's costing us a fortune to feed cattle. The drought is extremely bad."

Mr Lower said three to four times more cattle was being sold at the sale yards.

"People can't afford to feed them, in some cases they have no water."

Neil Goetsch from Goetsch and Sons Auctioneers said he had noticed an increase in cattle numbers being sold compared to this time last year.

Mr Goetsch said farmers were choosing to sell instead of buying feed.

He also said there were a lot of skinny cattle being sold, and not may buyers.

"Trying to find people to want to buy is hard," Mr Goetsch said.

With the dry conditions, the market is sliding price wise, and not in a good direction.

"People are unloading more. Prices are on a slide until we get rain."

Farmers are doing it tough, Mr Goetsch said.

"Most are pretty down on the bottom lip.

"It's dry everywhere, you step on the grass and it turns to dust."

Mr Goetsch runs about 80 head of cattle himself around the Kalbar area saying he would have to start hand feeding calves soon.

So far this year only 5mm of rain has been recorded in the area, according to Amberley weather data.

Last year 93mm were recorded for the month of January.