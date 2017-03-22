Local families' frustration over childcare

FAMILIES are buckling under the pressure of the cost of childcare, with some parents opting to stay home rather than return to work full-time.

Several local families voiced their frustrations at the current childcare system, citing that most were worried about the future and were also concerned about finding suitable care that would fit around their work schedule.

Greenbank residents, Alyce and Luke Fogarty, found the entire system especially difficult given Alyce's role as a nurse, which according to Alyce is a common problem for many shift workers.

"At the moment we don't have our children in care because of the cost and we're lucky enough to have Luke's parents who look after the kids when we go to work," Mrs Fogarty said.

"I'm a shift worker, so childcare doesn't really suit my hours. Even on a day shift, childcare doesn't open before I could actually drop the kids off so it's not convenient for us," she said.

"The only way I've seen it work for nurses is if it (childcare) is spread out with a few days in between, so if the kids do get sick from childcare then the next day they have off with their kid, rather than having to use so much sick leave."

New mother, Stephanie Amos, said the idea of childcare was definitely a stress for all families and that she didn't agree with the Government's proposal under the new omnibus bill to cut back on the Family Tax Benefit.

"Going back to work full-time isn't an option for our family because the cost of childcare would not make my wage worth those extra few days," Ms Amos said.

"I don't agree either with cutting the Family Tax Benefit, I think that's something that supports a lot of families who are struggling already, so by doing that they still wouldn't be able to afford to pay for childcare."

"It's stealing from one hand to pay for the other."

