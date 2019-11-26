Local drag stars hit the small screen in landmark doco

TABOO: Local drag queens Taboo have appeared in a documentary which will air on SBS later this year.

IF YOU can’t get down to North Ipswich Bowls Club to see Ipswich’s favourite drag show, you’ll soon be able to catch it on SBS.

Taboo, a group of local performers have secured an ‘unlikely following’ in Ipswich, and the documentary revolves around keeping the bowls club afloat with their packed out live shows, according to Kylie Munnihc from Screen Queensland, who helped produce Bowled Over.

The group and bowls club face an uncertain future with the impending retirement of one of Taboo’s stars, the ‘biggest wig’, at the upcoming tenth anniversary show.

Writer and director Mandy Lake has passionately pursued documenting this diverse and uniting story for more than four years.

“What drove me to keep pursuing this project was the unwavering conviction that it was one of those ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ stories that, as a filmmaker, you just know has to be told and would help effect societal change,” she said.

“For all its apparent fun, frocks and frivolity, it’ll give me a cunning platform to tackle some deeper, topical issues such as the current suicide epidemic within the LGTBQI+ community.”

Kylie Munnich, Screen Queensland CEO said stories like Bowled Over help foster diversity and inclusion in regional communities.

“This documentary has the potential to help marginalised communities find common ground with everyday Queenslanders,” said Ms Munnich.

“It’s fantastic to see Queensland production companies focus on local stories with commercial appeal both here and abroad, that also have positive social impact.

“Heart-warming tales, like Bowled Over, help nurture community connection, particularly in regional communities which can sometimes feel isolating for members of the LGTBQI+ community.”

The one-hour documentary is being commissioned as part of SBS’s Untold Australia with principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with SBS, and production and development investment from Screen Queensland.

In the spirit of helping those from diverse backgrounds, the production team is offering a training opportunity for an assistant editor for an early-career filmmaker from an under-represented group in the screen industry.

Applications for this position are now open until Tuesday, 3 December 2019 and regionally-based Queensland practitioners are strongly encouraged to apply.