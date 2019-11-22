Local diesel fitter named TAFE apprentice of the year

TOP JOB: Darcy Culley, a Goodna TAFE Heavy Commercial Automotive apprentice who has won Apprentice of the Year in his field.

A GOODNA apprentice has received a pat on the back – and a bit of cash – as he was awarded Apprentice of the Year in his field.

Darcy Culley, 19, was awarded the Heavy Commercial Automotive gong at the second annual TAFE Queensland awards evening.

Held at Cloudland in Brisbane’s CBD, the night celebrated apprentices who have shown exceptional achievement within their trade area with a total of 14 category winners recognised on the night.

Mr Culley said that he was honoured to be recognised and wanted to thank his employer, Volvo Commercial Vehicles and award sponsor, Heavy Vehicle Industries Australia who supported the event and contributed to his $250 prize voucher.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling to be awarded Apprentice of the Year. I honestly didn’t expect it to happen at all,” Mr Culley said.

“It’s awesome that my teachers are behind me and saw something in me. Attending the awards has been such a great opportunity for me.

“The teachers and facilities at TAFE Queensland – SkillsTech are really great. My employer, Volvo donate a lot of equipment for apprentices to train on so it’s been really awesome to work on some of our own gear.”

TAFE teacher David Jenkinson nominated Mr Culley for the award, and described him as one of the highest achieving apprentices he had taught from both theoretical and practical stand points.

“He has a fantastic attitude, excellent hand skills and the ability to pick up complex concepts very quickly,” he said.

“He has already surpassed the skill and knowledge level of many tradesmen before him.

“Despite his high level of aptitude for learning he is also extremely humble and keen to help others in class.”

TAFE Queensland general manager John Tucker said that since the launch of the awards in 2018, the event has already doubled in size.

“It is important for industry and employers to have a platform to build relationships with apprentices and this is what our event continues to achieve.

“Darcy is just one of our award winners and nominees who will go on to become future leaders in their industries, helping to build a stronger and more skilled workforce,” he said. This year’s nominees were selected from over 9,000 apprentices across carpentry, plumbing, electrotechnology, refrigeration and airconditioning, manufacturing and engineering, heavy commercial industries, light automotive, construction and furnishing trade areas.