Local derby gives best players chance to step up for Ipswich

TC United batter Renee Peters keeps a close eye on the ball during Saturday’s first division vigoro victory over Sports at East Ipswich. Photo: Rob Williams

TC United batter Renee Peters keeps a close eye on the ball during Saturday’s first division vigoro victory over Sports at East Ipswich. Photo: Rob Williams

EVER-enthusiastic Ipswich captain Clare Gillett is extra excited about this weekend’s annual pennants clash with Fassifern.

Apart from being on Ipswich turf this year, Saturday’s local derby is a chance to showcase the city’s vigoro talent, which is beginning to shine in the first division competition.

“Ipswich are very lucky that we’ve got a lot of depth,’’ Gillett said, having led successful Senior 1 sides in recent seasons.

“We’ve got a strong team again this year. A few new faces in there.’’

Players like in-form Occasionals batter Jess Fox join regular representatives who have served the city well in past pennants clashes and at the state titles.

“You get to play with a lot of new opposition (club) players. It’s another step up really from normal fixtures,’’ the experienced TC United and Ipswich leader said.

“It’s a completely different kettle of fish.

“We’re very lucky in Ipswich to have a great competition.

“The rep stuff makes a new challenge for us.’’

Having previously played in the area, Gillett knows as well as anyone how Fassifern regularly provide quality challenges.

“Fassifern are very, very much the same,’’ Gillett said. “They have got a lot of talent out there as well.

“It will be a good contest between the two, that’s for sure.

“We still take it very seriously.

“It is great preparation for the states (Queensland titles) next year.’’

Saturday’s main game at the East Ipswich vigoro fields is a 3pm encounter. No Ipswich competition fixtures are scheduled this weekend.

Senior 2 (3pm), Vets (9.30am), Under-18 (8am) and Under-14 (12.30pm) pennants games against Fassifern are also being played on Saturday.

Kate Johnstone goes on the attack for TC United in the first division team’s outright win over Sports. Picture: Rob Williams

Gillett leads the Ipswich team having watched her club side TC United complete a hat-trick of recent first division wins.

Saturday’s outright success over Sports followed another terrific win over early pacesetters Wildcats.

“In the game on Saturday (an 11-run win), it was an excellent game. We came from behind,’’ Gillett said.

“We weren’t expecting to probably win that.’’

A superb 5/6 second innings spell from Jodie Spall turned the match back in TC’s favour.

Sports were dismissed for 21 in that innings after they led by two runs when both teams batted a first time.

“Jodie bowled out of her skin,’’ Gillett said.

“The girls are really stepping up together at the moment.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of it.’’

The effervescent leader was also happy to see Occasionals break through for their first win of the top division season.

Occasionals upstaged Wildcats by 36 runs on the first innings after declaring on a healthy 137.

Nicole McDonald produced the highest score of the season so far with 56 not out.

“Occasionals earnt that win. They deserved it,’’ Gillett said.

“It’s good to see the reward for effort coming through at the moment.’’