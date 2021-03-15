Local daycare service receives national award



Local Not for Profit Family Day Care service, Choices Family Day Care, has won the National gong at this year’s Family Day Care Australia (FDCA) Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

Choices was earlier awarded the Queensland and Northern Territory Family Day Care Service of the year. The Service was invited to attend the national awards in Canberra where they were announced the National Family Day Care Service of the Year.

Service Manager, Annette Steley, said the award was an honour.

“Choices is extremely proud and honoured to receive recognition through the FDCA Excellence in FDC awards. I thank our full CHOICES TEAM – families, educators and staff – for their commitment and passion to providing the highest quality education and care to all children at all times. It is our aim and passion that all children are given the opportunity to ‘Learn, Inspire, Thrive’ and ‘experience learning that builds success for life. Our service has a strong focus on providing Early Intervention Programs to children to assist them in all developmental domains”.

“Children experience learning that builds success for life! – they Learn, Inspire, Thrive” Annette Steley

The award, presented by FDCA, is good news for local parent, children and community. The Service has also been granted the accreditation rating of ‘exceeding national quality standards’ in all 7 Quality Areas under the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority.

Mrs Steley believes Family Day Care services are quite different to those offered by a childcare facility. “Children are nurtured and cared for in small group settings of no more than 4 children under school age. Schoolchildren can also be part of FDC, but the maximum number of children within the FDC environment is no greater than 7 children.

We welcome contact from those interested in working in Family Day Care. Please ring our office on 31512007.

Caption for your image

Annette Steley receiving National Award at Excellence in FDC award night 27th February 2021