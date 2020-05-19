Local courts to come alive

TENNIS is ramping up activity around the region.

At Chermside Road the Ipswich Tennis Association partially reopened last week.

Coach Stan Cuthbert said the centre was now operating at 75 per cent and would continue to work towards normal operations this week.

Most programs will be up and running, with the exception of the vital Saturday morning Hot Shots, which caters to 100 kids aged four to 16.

The Saturday afternoon competition involving teams from all of the region’s tennis centres also remains suspended.

In house fixtures began last week, with singles played only.

Doubles will also be allowed this week and social players are expected to start returning.

Cuthbert hopes the Hot Shots will be able to get underway in June.

In order to include such high numbers, it is anticipated two sessions will be held at 8am and 9am, with eight coaches overseeing separate courts instructing groups of six kids.

Those logistics are still to be finalised. This week organisers will begin contacting stakeholders and making arrangements for the program to begin

Recommencement of the Saturday afternoon team comp is dependent on communication to be handed down by Tennis Queensland.

Brookwater’s Baseline Tennis is also on the way to returning to its full program.

While Baseline has offered individual sessions throughout the pandemic, with director of tennis David Gore spending quality one-on-one time with some of his world ranked juniors, the centre is relieved to see groups allowed back on the court.

Fixtures are not being held at this stage but red (ages three to seven) and yellow (teens) ball group sessions started from Monday after the sport’s governing body granted permission on Sunday for them to proceed.

A maximum of four per group has been set and all of the Covid-safe processes are in place and being adhered to by students and parents.

“The numbers are low as you would expect,” Baseline’s director of tennis Dave Gore said.

“But we’re hoping to get through the next six weeks and hopefully they pick up in (school) term three.”

Meanwhile, at Walloon’s tall Gums Tennis head coach Stuart Ware started private one-on-one lessons today.

Owner Kay Ware said the centre would continue to monitor and base its decision to increase operations on the latest advice.