Local company picked for prestigious global program

SensaWeb co-owners Simon Turner and Darren Oliver. The start-up, based at Karana Downs, is one of 10 selected for the ATI Boeing UK Accelerator program.

A LOCAL start-up is just one of 10 selected from around the globe for a prestigious program that could elevate it to exciting new heights.

SensaWeb, which is based in Karana Downs, provides a world-first, real-time radiation monitoring solution.

They service industries including health, security, mining, nuclear and telecommunications.

SensaWeb provides a complete end-to-end real time monitoring solution for any organisation who needs to monitor and report on your Radiation and X-Ray regulatory requirements.

The industries we service include:

They have been picked from 200 applicants for the ATI Boeing UK Accelerator program.

The company was co-founded by IT specialist Darren Oliver and health physicist and radiation specialist Simon Turner.

They will benefit from access to leading industry strategists and technical experts as part of the three-month program, as well as a $175,000 Boeing investment.

Mr Turner said being introduced to the program’s network of angel investors, venture capital firms and the wider aerospace industry was an incredibly exciting opportunity.

The program’s first cohort raised more than $11 million in additional investment and created more than 30 jobs, partnering with businesses such as Rolls-Royce and Chevron Technology Ventures.

The second cohort hail from three continents and has raised more than $23 million to date.

Mr Turner said the business was made up of a team of 14 people.

“We registered (as a business) in 2018,” he said.

“Back in 2016 myself and Darren have been trialling and prototyping and actually putting some solutions into the radiation safety workspace.

“It’s been almost five years we’ve been ticking along.

“We design, develop and manufacture both sides of the radiation monitoring and reporting equation.

“We make all the hardware that detects radiation levels both ionising radiation such as gamma and nuclear and we also do non-ionising radiation such as microwave and mobile and radio communications.”

A couple of trial units have been sent overseas.

At the moment their tech is being used in Western Australia, New South Wales and in a nuclear processing facility in south east Queensland.

“Sensors send the information back in real time to a reporting platform that simplifies the radiation data for the people that are working in those spaces to easily understand the levels they’re working with,” Mr Turner said.

“It fully automates the reporting process for radiation exposure, allowing people to have greater assurance of the radiation levels that they’re working with but also provide assurances to the community around those radiation facilities or radiation installations.

“We’re just in the process now of scaling up the nuclear processing facility, a long term waste facility and a couple of mobile vet practices.”

Mr Turner said the opportunity to be part of the ATI Boeing UK Accelerator program was like being invited “behind closed curtains.”

“They’ve been looking at trying to build us up and see how they can utilise us in their entire ecosystem from defence through to aerospace travel and commercial aspects,” he said.

“I don’t think we could have had access to those companies and those projects any other way.”

There is interest from an American organisation in how they can test Wi-Fi exposure to private school students in the United States.

A big focus going forward for SensaWeb is the work they can do within the medical X-ray field across the country.

“Most hospitals are using X-rays,” he said.

“We can provide assurances to their nurses and surgeons. They receive a significant dose that they can’t track in real time.

“That’s why we’ve got higher levels of cancer amongst those specialists because they are exposed to X-rays directly.

“In addition to that, with border security, customs and airports, we can provide safety not just around the X-ray facilities but reduce the occupational exposure from potential releases from the X-rays that they use.

“We’ve got a couple of Australian projects we really want to assist with. We really want to make sure the Australian nuclear and radiation industry moves forward and we’re sure the assurance we provide around that is the thing that’s going to help that.”

