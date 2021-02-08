Local charities in $40,000 windfall from Christmas event

Adalaida and Amelia Luyenze at Christmas Wonderland in 2019. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Adalaida and Amelia Luyenze at Christmas Wonderland in 2019. Picture: Cordell Richardson

SIX local charities will share in close to $40,000 raised by Ipswich City Council through its popular community Christmas tradition.

The decision was made last year for the Christmas Wonderland lights display to be ticketed to best manage the event during COVID-19.

Although the event in Nerima Gardesn at Queens Park is usually free, it was used as a chance to raise crucial funds for local organisations hamstrung by the pandemic.

A total of $47,295 was raised from the event through ticket sales but just over $8000 went towards ticketing and credit card fees.

That leaves $39,402 to distribute to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, the Message of the Cross Indigenous Corporation, Queensland Youth and Families Support Services, Young Veterans Ipswich, Roderick Street Community Kindergarten and the Rosewood Community Centre.

Those funds won’t be distributed equally among the six partner groups but based on their individual contribution to the event.

A total of 13,402 people visited Christmas Wonderland over 13 nights this year, compared to 27,000 over 20 nights in 2019.

“Christmas Wonderland has become a popular part of Christmas in Ipswich celebrations in recent years,” Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding said.

“In 2020, council presented an adapted Christmas in Ipswich program of events compliant with COVID Safe requirements.

“In doing so, several format adaptions were adopted for Christmas Wonderland including a reduced capacity, increased number of nights and the introduction of a low-cost paid ticket to facilitate 30 minute sessions, contract tracing and manage nightly attendance.”

“Council recognised that 2020 was a tough year for local charities, with many forced to cancel important fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is why we took the opportunity to partner with six local charities to share funds raised

through ticket sales.

“We know this money will be put to good use as these organisations continue the important work they do in our community.”

