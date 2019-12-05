Local business achieves big accolade at national awards

GOOD JOB: Allison and Adam French from Quest Ipswich were awarded Queensland's top franchise business by Quest Apartment Hotels.

QUEST Ipswich was awarded this year’s top franchise business in Queensland and Northern Territory at an awards ceremony held in Melbourne’s Town Hall.

Franchisees Adam and Allison French were recognised for their outstanding business performance since purchasing the business almost two years ago.

The Regional Franchise of the Year Award recognises superior guest service standards, business performance and the franchise’s excellent demonstration of company values across the Quest network.

“Our dedicated team has put Quest Ipswich on track to hit all of our goals not only for this year, but in the years to come,” Mrs French said.

“Like any small business it was a challenge getting our feet off the ground, but getting active in local sporting clubs, weddings and tourism networks has helped us grow.

“The feedback from our guests has been fantastic and we’re honoured to have been inducted into TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame as a result.”

Quest general manager of operations, David Ridgeway said Ipswich has become a major destination for business and leisure travellers in Queensland.

“There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Ipswich. Located in one Australia’s fastest growing growth corridors, our clients are paying a lot of attention to this town,” he said.