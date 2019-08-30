Local bakery to start selling hot cross buns year-round

Bill Rose said he put the question to followers on the bakery's Facebook page asking if the bakery should get on board and stock the buns all year.

Bill Rose said he put the question to followers on the bakery's Facebook page asking if the bakery should get on board and stock the buns all year. ALI KUCHEL

DREAMS might just come true for hot cross buns lovers.

Following Coles' announcement the supermarket would be stocking hot cross buns all year, one Somerset artisan bakery has told the Gatton Star it might be coming to the party.

Old Fernvale Bakery owner Bill Rose said he put the question to followers on the bakery's Facebook page asking if the bakery should get on board and stock the buns all year.

At present, the poll has received 1500 responses, with 30 per cent of voters saying yes and 70 per cent saying no.

"The situation is those people (who voted yes) are going to go to the supermarkets and buy a product and obviously I can't let that happen from a business point of view," Mr Rose said.

"We need to stand up and pay our staff's wages so we have to be in their battling and competing."

A Facebook commenter on the poll said they would rather only have traditional food at their time of tradition.

"They are taking away things that mean something special at Easter and Christmas," Renee Towers said.

"When the hot cross buns come out, that's when you get excited for Easter."

Mr Rose said many traditions had changed, including the all-day breakfast and Christmas in July.

"I'm sure there is a high percentage of people who buy breakfast throughout the day, in fact I see it in many restaurants as I travel around," he said.

"Once upon a time we had breakfast in the morning but then all of a sudden we have all-day breakfasts."

Mr Rose said, though he enjoyed a hot cross bun at any time of year, he was aware some voters may have been influenced by the religious connotations of a hot cross bun.

"In a lot of cases, it's the cross that's causing the problem," he said.

"So we're thinking of putting a cream dot on the buns instead of a cross, when it isn't Easter time."

As for the range, though the bakery is well-loved for its 25 zany flavours it whips up during Easter, the variety would be smaller during the rest of the year.

"We would probably just stick with traditional out of Easter," Mr Rose said.