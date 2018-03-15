Local author calling for war stories for new book

Author Clive Johnson OAM is seeking war diaries and documents to be used towards his next book.

WHAT started as a chance encounter with some 150-year-old buttons sparked a lifelong love of history for Clive Johnson.

The Augustine Heights military reference author and collector has made a name for himself as the go-to researcher for all things Australian military history.

The Order of Australia recipient and publisher of 11 books said his love of finding the personal stories behind historical moments was what drove his passion for the subject.

"I think a lot of publications rely on the generic history of an event, whereas I like to look into personal accounts of the individuals involved,” he said.

"That raw honesty told through soldiers' diaries and documents gives a better overall picture of what was happening at the time.”

Mr Johnson readily admits his love of understanding the past, in particular the Australian military and war, has become a bit of an obsession.

He is therefore constantly on the hunt for new material and calling for anyone who may want to share their family's story. "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to be a custodian of such knowledge and to bring these stories back to life,” he said.

Mr Johnson is currently writing his third book and is looking for special types of military publications often called "unit” or "regimental histories”.

If you have a military book, document or diary that you would like to share with Mr Johnson, email: australiansawarded@bigpond.com.