Lobby group's poll reveals most popular candidates

HE may have rated among the top four candidates in a recent poll, but Peter Robinson admits he has a mountain to climb.

A survey of 933 Ipswich voters was conducted on behalf of the Queensland Community Alliance on August 3, and found that Paul Tully was in the box seat for the top job, with 34.1 per cent of voters saying they would vote for him.

Andrew Antoniolli was next in line at 27.5%.

Political newcomer Dallas Klass was next on 8.6%, while Mr Robinson came in fourth at 6.8%.

While pleased to be among the top candidates, Mr Robinson said he was not sure he could get anywhere near the likes of Cr Tully in time for the August 19 by-election.

"You don't know what will happen in the next two weeks, but I'm not able to throw massive amounts of money at advertising, so getting my message out there is a challenge," he said.

Mr Robinson said he would be campaigning on the platform of bringing clarity to the way Ipswich City Council spends rate payer money.

"No secrecy and no hidden agendas," he said.

"These corporate entities with strange numbers in financial statements that even some of the councillors don't seem to be able to understand; it makes it hard for the average person to understand what's going on," he said.

Cr Antoniolli - who is on the board of Ipswich City Properties - is campaigning on a platform of "opening up the books".

On top of that, he promised Ipswich Motorsport Precinct and Ipswich City Development would be wound up if he was elected.

But Cr Tully said a website had been established for all the companies which shows what each is doing, including the mall redevelopment and Ipswich Motorsport Park.

"All the books have been audited. It is governed by federal law so there are some commercial in confidence issues, but the model we use is similar to Brisbane City Council."

POLL RESULTS

At the upcoming by-election for Ipswich Mayor, which of the following will receive your first preference vote?

Paul Tully 34.1%

Andrew Antoniolli 27.5%

Dallas Klass 8.6%

Peter Robinson 6.8%

Gary Duffy 5.7%

Patricia Petersen 4.8%

Paul Rix 3.3%

Jack Paff 3.2%

Brett Morrissey 3.0%

Ken Salter 1.1%

Peter Luxton 1.8%

(933 voters surveyed on August 3. Data weighted to reflect population age and gender distribution)