Truck crash on Swanbank Road
Environment

Loaded semi-trailer rolls, spilling rubbish at Swanbank

Emma Clarke
by
22nd Jun 2018 10:12 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
A SEMI-TRAILER that rolled and spilled its load at Swanbank this morning was carrying construction and demolition waste.

The truck, labelled David Wright Demolition and House Removals, rolled on Swanbank Rd just before 7am, spilling wood and wire onto the side of the road.

A rubbish truck has rolled at Swanbank.
A rubbish truck has rolled at Swanbank. Rob Williams

Emergency services blocked part of the road after the truck rolled on the intersection of Sussex St and Swanbank Rd.

A rubbish truck has rolled at Swanbank.
A rubbish truck has rolled at Swanbank. Rob Williams

Paramedics took a man in his 30s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a minor hand injury.

The company has been contacted.

 

 

A rubbish truck has rolled at Swanbank.
A rubbish truck has rolled at Swanbank. Rob Williams

rubbish trucks semi-trailer swanbank dumps traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

