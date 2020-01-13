Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two men charged after loaded gun, ammo found traffic stop

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jan 2020 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO men have been charged after police discovered a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police intercepted the Mercedes-Benz on Orchid Ave at 11.30pm, before a search uncovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, and a set of knuckle dusters.

A 27-year-old Stafford man and a 31-year-old Mermaid Beach man have each been charged with unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapon, unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon and possession of ammunition.

Both are due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

ammunition charges editors picks handgun qps traffic stop weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
      • 13th Jan 2020 10:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Tradie loses licence after stopping for KFC snack

        premium_icon Tradie loses licence after stopping for KFC snack

        News A tradie on a restricted driver's licence valid only for work use has been booted off the road after police busted him in snacking-up on chicken in a KFC...

        MISSING PLANE: Major air, ground search under way

        MISSING PLANE: Major air, ground search under way

        Breaking The plane, carrying two people, left Casino for Boonah yesterday

        IN COURT: Full list of 65 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 65 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court

        New childcare centre ready to welcome 179 little learners

        premium_icon New childcare centre ready to welcome 179 little learners

        News The doors to a new multi-level childcare facility that can cater for 179 children...