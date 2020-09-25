Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland is set to spend up to $200m for a stake in Virgin, but the LNP says it will end the deal if it wins government.
Queensland is set to spend up to $200m for a stake in Virgin, but the LNP says it will end the deal if it wins government.
Business

LNP’s pledge to ‘tear up’ $200m Virgin deal

by Hayden Johnson
25th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The LNP will tear-up a deal with Virgin Australia if it wins government in a bombshell pledge that could rock the state's relationship with the carrier's new American owner.

Negotiations are ongoing between Virgin owner Bain Capital and the Labor Government, through Queensland Investment Corporation, to invest up to $200m in the rescued carrier.

An in-principle agreement has been reached, but no deal has been formally signed.

The Courier Mail can reveal the LNP will tear up the in-principle agreement and will refuse to sign any deal if it wins government on October 31.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said the cash would be redirected to a newly created Queensland promotional fund.

"The LNP has consistently said the $200m should have been invested in a tourism and marketing fighting fund for Queensland," he said.

"That's been vindicated by Virgin's decision to cut jobs and cut routes."

Comment has been sought from Treasurer Cameron Dick and Bain Capital.

An informal agreement between the parties has already been done to keep the airline's headquarters in Queensland.

Mr Mander confirmed the LNP would "lift the veil" and release details of any deal already done between the state and Virgin.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's Treasurer cowardly hides behind an excuse of commercial confidentiality," he said.

"If it's a good deal, they should be upfront with Queenslanders."

Originally published as LNP's pledge to 'tear up' $200m Virgin deal

business labour lnp queensland election 2020 virgin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Names selected for parts of CBD redevelopment

        Premium Content REVEALED: Names selected for parts of CBD redevelopment

        Council News Thousands had their say on naming parts of the redeveloped city centre. Council has made its decision

        Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        Premium Content Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        News More people allowed at stadiums, outdoor venues

        Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        Premium Content Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        News THE two women are locked up but their male accomplice is still on the run.

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        Politics Voting to be underway from next month for key Qld battle