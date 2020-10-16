LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald with kids and committee members at the Laidley Recreational Reserve. Photo: Supplied

THE Laidley Recreation Reserve will be home to a new playground if LNP are successful at winning the state election this month.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald this week pledged to contribute $250,000 to construct a playground at the reserve.

The reserve is the main sporting precinct with sporting clubs including netball, soccer, rugby, touch football, little athletics and softball using the grounds.

“A playground is included in the Laidley Reserve Masterplan and this funding will provide an important addition to the well-used facility,” Mr McDonald said.

“Having lived in Laidley for almost 13 years, I know that a playground at the recreation reserve is the missing link.”

Mr McDonald said playgrounds provided a place for children to work off energy and have fun with their peers.

“It also gives them a safe learning environment to develop physical, social and emotional problem-solving skills,” he said.

Laidley Recreation Reserve committee members Dan Flanagan, Jill Ilka, Russell Berlin and Pat Byrne welcomed the announcement.