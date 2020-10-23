LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald with Somerset Regional Councillor Sean Choat, Leon Harm and Kay Paul on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road. Photo: Contributed

A SEVEN-MILLION-dollar pavement upgrade for Forest Hill-Fernvale Road will go ahead, if an LNP government is successful in the state election.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald made the announcement that the stretch of road between Lowood and Fernvale would be upgraded.

It falls under the Liberal’s $1 billion road infrastructure program.

Mr McDonald said the funding would target the worst sections of the road, particularly between Lowood and Fernvale.

Applications for tender would be released within the first 100 days of an LNP government.

“Residents in the Somerset region, Somerset Regional Council and I have been fighting to secure lasting upgrades for Forest Hill-Fernvale Road for years,” he said.

“Since my election in 2017, I have had numerous constituents approach my office with requests for funding to repair this road.”

The State election will be held on Saturday, October 31.

Pre-polling is already underway at the Gatton RSL and Fernvale Futures centre.