Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald with Somerset Regional Councillor Sean Choat, Leon Harm and Kay Paul on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road. Photo: Contributed
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald with Somerset Regional Councillor Sean Choat, Leon Harm and Kay Paul on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road. Photo: Contributed
Politics

LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

Ali Kuchel
23rd Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SEVEN-MILLION-dollar pavement upgrade for Forest Hill-Fernvale Road will go ahead, if an LNP government is successful in the state election.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald made the announcement that the stretch of road between Lowood and Fernvale would be upgraded.

It falls under the Liberal’s $1 billion road infrastructure program.

Mr McDonald said the funding would target the worst sections of the road, particularly between Lowood and Fernvale.

Applications for tender would be released within the first 100 days of an LNP government.

“Residents in the Somerset region, Somerset Regional Council and I have been fighting to secure lasting upgrades for Forest Hill-Fernvale Road for years,” he said.

“Since my election in 2017, I have had numerous constituents approach my office with requests for funding to repair this road.”

The State election will be held on Saturday, October 31.

Pre-polling is already underway at the Gatton RSL and Fernvale Futures centre.

lockyer election 2020 queensland election 2020 queensland state election 2012 state election 2020
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Shock price for new Mercedes

      Shock price for new Mercedes
      • 23rd Oct 2020 5:39 AM

      Top Stories

        What would you ask the candidates?

        What would you ask the candidates?

        News The countdown is on to our election debates and we are inviting you to help grill the candidates

        • 23rd Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers

        • 23rd Oct 2020 5:30 AM
        Samsung phone ‘explodes’ in man’s hands

        Premium Content Samsung phone ‘explodes’ in man’s hands

        News The popular brand of phone ‘started to smoke’ before exploding, while still under...

        Hospital worker stole thousands from elderly patients

        Premium Content Hospital worker stole thousands from elderly patients

        Crime An Ipswich nurse aid has admitted in court to stealing bank cards from three...