LNP vows to review major highways across SEQ

by JESSICA MARSZALEK, SARAH VOGLER

A MULTI-billion dollar network of congestion-busting new roads for southeast Queensland will be investigated by the LNP.

Leader Tim Nicholls will today confirm the party will look at alternative routes for the M1 to Brisbane, Bruce Highway, Centenary Highway and Ipswich Motorway in a major "roads stocktake".

The announcement - which could change the face of the southeast - cements infrastructure as a key election battleground and gives the Opposition a significant point of difference compared with Labor's public transport and Cross River Rail focus.

The LNP has not committed any money to building new routes but says, if elected, it would review all available and potential corridors for new urban arterial roads to cater to future population growth in a carrot to drivers sick of crawling through traffic.

Topics:  editors picks ipswich motorway lnp

