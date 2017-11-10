Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LNP talk up jail time for assaults on nurses, paramedics

Dr Duncan Murray
Dr Duncan Murray Helen Spelitis
Helen Spelitis
by

ANYONE who assaults a nurse, doctor, or paramedic will spend a week in jail, under an LNP Queensland government.

The party announced the policy to introduce minimum penalties for serious assaults on frontline emergency services workers, earlier this year.

It's an issue that is front and centre for the LNP's Jordan candidate Dr Duncan Murray who himself has been punched, kicked and spat at while trying to save lives in busy emergency departments.

He said the issue of assaults and the increase in ice use across the state went hand in hand.

Dr Murray acknowledged ice was not a factor in all assaults on frontline workers, but said the drug often caused violence and aggression, leading to assaults.

"The statistics I've seen indicate there has been a 20 per cent increase in assaults on paramedics in the past five years but I suspect those workers are under-reporting it," Dr Murray said.

"And that's because frontline workers often consider assault to be a part of their job and they put up with it, but they shouldn't have to.

"These are dedicated people who deserve better and to be able to do their work without being assaulted."

Drug crime in Ipswich has increased by more than 70% in Ipswich over the past five years.

Labor this week announced $1.5million in funding for Ipswich rehabilitation services to continue delivering their programs, to tackle the city's growing ice epidemic.

The LNP has a five-point plan to deal with ice across the state, including allocating an extra $1million to Crime Stoppers, and says more announcements will follow.

Topics:  assaults qldelection2017

Ipswich Queensland Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Emergency services rushing to roll-over on dirt road

Emergency services rushing to roll-over on dirt road

It is understood multiple people could be injured

  • News

  • 10th Nov 2017 1:56 PM

Five-ways prime real estate for new Ipswich cafe

5 Ways Cafe manager Sally Wright has snapped up a sought-after business hot spot.

60,000 people already know about this new business

UPDATE: Three new schools for Ipswich region

New schools announced for Ipswich

Queensland Greens' urge mass rebellion on lockout laws

The Queensland Greens are targeting the Premier over the death of the dance floor.

Calls to arms issued on measures brought in to stop violence

Local Partners