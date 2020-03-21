LNP senator moving office from Brisbane to Springfield

Liberal Senator Paul Scarr during his first speech to Parliament. Picture Gary Ramage

LNP SENATOR Paul Scarr will move his office from Brisbane to Springfield, believing the party needed a "voice" in the rapidly developing section of the burgeoning south east corner.

Mr Scarr, who was elected as a senator for Queensland last year, is in the process of shifting his office from the Brisbane CBD to Springfield.

"My goal was to move out to Springfield since I first got elected," he said.

"It's a part of Queensland that's undergoing great growth. I think it certainly warrants a senator being located in the region.

"I think it is a good thing to have as many senators as we can who are located out of the central business district (of Brisbane).

"It's a chance to better service that particular region, which is undergoing record growth."

The former Ipswich Grammar School student was well aware he'd be in a Labor stronghold and said he had spent time a lot in the area during the federal election last year.

He expects the moving process to be finished by the middle of the year.

"(The LNP) needs a voice out here who people can talk to and raise issues with," he said.

"I'll be looking to work cooperatively with all members at all levels of government to try and get the best possible results for the region.

"Clearly we'll have our points of difference but I like to think that all of us want to see a better Australia.

"I've seen the depth of the sense of community in the region. I'll be getting out and about meeting as many people as possible."

Mr Scarr said the major issues for Springfield revolve around a need for infrastructure.

"You've got such a growing area and we need to make sure that those growing areas have got access to public transport and appropriate infrastructure to service those areas," he said.

"I'm passionate that we need to do more to get people out of the middle of the CBD in Brisbane and grow commercial centres outside of Brisbane and that includes locations like Springfield and Ipswich.

"I think it's one of the most intelligent ways to address congestion. If we're going to do that, we need to make sure that it is serviced with appropriate infrastructure.

"(Greater Springfield chairman) Maha Sinnathamby is a great Australian success story. He described Springfield as something he wants to be a five minute city.

"Five minutes to work, to visit your parents, to go to sport, to go to local schools. It's something about that that really attracts me. It's a really healthy mentality. We need to look more and more at that."