LNP Senator hopeful of ‘positive’ result for rail funding

LNP Senator Paul Scarr said he is hopeful of a "positive result" on the Federal Government delivering funding for the Ipswich to Springfield rail line after Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack's visit to the region.

Mr Scarr, who has been set up in Springfield since September, joined the Nationals leader in Ripley and Springfield last week.

The State Government and Ipswich City Council are waiting on the Federal Government to put money towards the next stage of planning for the Ipswich to Springfield rail corridor.

Maha Sinnathamby, Senator Paul Scarr and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in Springfield last week.

The council has committed $500,000 and the State Government $1 million for the detailed options analysis, subject to Scott Morrison's Government stumping up $1 million.

Mr Scarr said the funding was "still under consideration" by the government.

"At this point in time I don't have the answer to that," he said.

"From my perspective I am strongly advocating for that."

Mr Scarr said one of the major reason he invited the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development to his patch was so he could see how quickly the area was growing.

The Ipswich local government area is the fastest growing in Queensland and the corridor between the Ipswich CBD and Springfield is booming.

"I think it's one thing for me to make a submission to a minister seeking assistance for any initiatives in the area, it's another thing to get a senior decision maker on the ground so they can see first-hand the incredible population growth that's happening in that corridor in Ripley, Redbank Plains and Springfield," he said.

"From my perspective it was an extremely successful visit.

LOCAL NEWS:Ipswich MP blasts council for handing back $500k grant

"I'm very hopeful that now he's seen first-hand the growth that's occurring we can get some positive results."

The project has been identified as a major priority for Ipswich City Council and Mr Scarr recognised its importance beyond just the city.

"I think this is one of the most important projects in the south east corner," he said.

"I think we need to get the ball rolling in terms of doing the additional work in relation to what the public transport solution looks like, the timing, the cost and everything that needs to be considered as part of that process.

"I think the other reason why we need to get moving on this project is people who are developing properties and engaging in sub division etc need a bit of certainty around what the public transport corridor infrastructure would look like.

"We certainly gave the Deputy PM that message last week."

Mr Scarr said he intends to bring more government ministers to the region.

Maha Sinnathamby, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Bob Sharpless in Springfield last week.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said it was important all three levels of government work together on such a significant project.

She urged the Federal Government to "step up" to get things rolling.

"It is a really important project," she said.

"Rail is expensive and it does require the Federal Government to help.

"We're going to need all three levels of government working on this to make it happen.

"I think it's really important (the Federal Government) actually spend a little bit more money in the Ipswich area and this is a really good project to get behind."

In parliament this week Blair MP Shayne Neumann called on Mr McCormack to include funding for the project in the next budget.

"The population of 230,000 will double in the next 20 years," he said.

"It doesn't have the infrastructure to match this growth with 70 per cent of that growth in the southern corridor linking Springfield to the Ipswich CBD.

"I've spoken to (Mr McCormack) personally and I ask him to do the right thing by the city of Ipswich."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.