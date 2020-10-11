LNP promises new defence precinct to Ipswich voters

Opposition Leader and member for Nanango Deb Frecklington revealed today the LNP had plans to build a defence precinct at Redbank, should the party win the state election.

Opposition Leader and member for Nanango Deb Frecklington revealed today the LNP had plans to build a defence precinct at Redbank, should the party win the state election.

THE Liberal National Party has revealed today it has plans to build a defence precinct at Redbank, if the party were to win the state election.

Opposition Leader and member for Nanango Deb Frecklington announced the project today alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The pair made the announcement outside the Rheinmetall Defence Australia base in Redbank and said the LNP would partner with the company to carry out the project.

LOCAL NEWS: Man serious after motorbike crash

They said the construction of the project would create 850 jobs, including 350 for construction-related roles and 500 permanent roles following the precinct’s launch.

Construction of the precinct – which will include a $25m training academy and research centre – will begin by the end of this year if the LNP wins the October 31 state election.

“This project will build on the $5.2 billion deal between the Morrison Federal Government and Rheinmetall that is already bringing highly-skilled and secure manufacturing jobs to Brisbane and Ipswich,” Ms Frecklington said.

LOCAL NEWS: Asian fusion eatery handing out free tasting packs

“The LNP’s partnership with Rheinmetall will support new defence technologies, create new advanced manufacturing jobs and train more apprentices.”

The $135m Land Systems Technology Precinct would be built by an LNP Government and leased back by Rheinmetall.

The precinct will focus on the research and development of new products for the Australian Army and international customers, including autonomous vehicles and 3D-printed military equipment.