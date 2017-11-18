LNP promise RAAMBOs if elected

PARAMEDICS on motorcycles could soon be tearing around Queensland roads as part of a plan to improve emergency response times.

The LNP has announced the Rapid Action Ambulance Mobile Bike Officers, or RAAMBOs, as part of their election platform. If elected, the LNP will begin rolling out the motorcycle paramedic units which will hit the streets in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast by mid-2018.

The mobile ambulance bike squad will initially consist of seven new motorcycles and 12 dedicated paramedics.

The motorbike paramedics are already in use across NSW and Victoria.

"We need to look outside the square to find more cost-effective ways to improve frontline emergency health services," Shadow Health Minister John-Paul Langbroek said.