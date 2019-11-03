LNP preselects deputy mayor to run against ex-party member

MACKAY'S Deputy Mayor Amanda Camm has been preselected by the LNP to knock off sitting MP Jason Costigan in the seat of Whitsunday.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington began selling Ms Camm's comprehensive resume on Sunday, as the LNP hope to wrest back the seat - one of nine it needs to win for majority government next year.

"This is a must-win seat for the LNP and there's no one better than Amanda Camm to contest Whitsunday at next year's election," Ms Frecklington said.

Mr Costigan previously held the seat for the LNP but was expelled early this year after a harassment claim in which a woman claimed her 18-year-old daughter was "traumatised by his revoltingness" on a visit to her grandparents' home.

The teen told her mother she had clutched a duress alarm during her encounter with Mr Costigan at the remote Victorian property during which she felt pressured to pose with the MP for selfies and was offered flights to Hamilton Island.

Mr Costigan, who once saw himself as a contender for Deputy Premier, has denied the allegations.

He has since begun his own political outfit, North Queensland First.

Ms Camm said her campaign focus would be on jobs, water security and the cost of living.

"I absolutely love this community and I'm looking forward to a big year ahead, as we fight for a Deb Frecklington-LNP victory on October 31, 2020," she said.

Through her career, Ms Camm has worked in economic development, mining, engineering, executive roles at Mackay Whitsunday REDC and Local Government Association of Queensland and is a former farmer.

"Her resume speaks for itself and her endorsement is a major coup for the LNP less than 12 months from polling day," Ms Frecklington said.

LNP Party President David Hutchinson said Ms Camm had a "solid work ethic and superb reputation".

"Amanda is a high-profile local candidate with a passion for getting Queensland working again," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The LNP will have more exciting announcements soon, as we continue to unveil more candidates in every electorate in the lead up to next year's election."