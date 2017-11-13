Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LNP pledges to halve cost of driver's licences for seniors

Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday.
Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday. Mike Richards GLA240717SLNP

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls has pledged to halve the cost of renewing a driver's licence for Queenslanders with a Seniors Card.

"Currently, holders of a Queensland Seniors Card are not eligible for any concessions on driver's licence fees," he said.

"Our discount will see driver's licence fees range from $36 to $82 as opposed to the existing fees under Annastacia Palaszczuk which could cost up to $165.

"Combined with our commitment to freeze family car registration fees in the next term of government, Queensland seniors will be much better off under the LNP. The cost of living keeps rising and Labor has no plan to offer Queenslanders any relief."

LNP Shadow Seniors Minister Ros Bates said the LNP would also make off-peak bus and rail travel free for senior go-card holders.

 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  driver's licence fcelection fraser coast hervey bay lnp maryborough qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Who will win political tug-of-war for yellow army vote?

Who will win political tug-of-war for yellow army vote?

LNP only party to acknowledge the rural firefighter wish list as Tim Mander says he will give 'greater legal certainty for volunteers'

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Drivers were fined more than $1000 for committing crimes behind the wheel.

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

Malcolm Roberts confronted by unions at DV fundraiser

IT'S ON: Union representatives clashed with One Nation supporters in a verbal stoush at Queens Park on the weekend.

Event labelled as domestic violence fundraiser barbecue turns sour

Epic feat: How Ipswich athlete pushed through his limits

Ipswich ultra marathon runner Paul Shard on his epic 100 mile race.

Brassall runner conquers 100 mile ultra marathon

Local Partners