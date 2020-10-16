LNP pledges full cost of Springfield-Ipswich rail analysis

LNP candidate for Ipswich Scott McConnell and Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause have announced a promise to provide $2.5 million for an analysis into the Springfield to Ipswich rail extension.

LNP candidate for Ipswich Scott McConnell and Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause have announced a promise to provide $2.5 million for an analysis into the Springfield to Ipswich rail extension.

THE LNP is promising to deliver on the Springfield to Ipswich rail extension if it wins power at the State Election.

Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause and Ipswich candidate Scott O’Connell announced a $2.5 million commitment to the project’s Options Analysis on Friday.

The options assessment is predicted to cost $2.5 million and take 12 to 18 months to complete.

Earlier this month, Labor pledged $1 million towards to analysis, with a view to seeking a matching contribution from the Federal Government and the remaining $500,000 from Ipswich City Council.

Mr Krause accused the Labor Party of “inaction” on the project, which was first touted in 2006.

The Ipswich Central to Springfield Central public transport corridor.

“An LNP Government will get on and start planning for the area’s future growth across the

25km corridor, benefiting communities in the corridor and those close by south of

Ipswich,” Mr Krause said.

Mr O’Connell said the project was vital, with Ipswich’s population was expected to rise to 558,000 by 2041.

“The LNP believes this project will create thousands of local jobs in construction, improves

network efficiency and reduce local congestion,” Mr O’Connell said.

“Delivering an Options Analysis is the critical next step in the process of the Ipswich to

Springfield Public Transport Corridor.”

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding announced in July that the Options Analysis would be the next big step forward in developing the rail extension.

Chair of the council’s general purposes committee Cr Andrew Fechner said the project, known as I2S, should be at the centre of council’s work on infrastructure across the three levels of government

“This is one of the single most important regionally significant projects for us to be championing as a new council. As our communities expand we need to maintain good connectivity and access to work, education and health services,” Cr Fechner said.