Interest-free loans of up to $500,000 would be available to small businesses wanting to help and employ vulnerable people as part of a landmark policy put forward by the LNP.

In what's been described by the party as the biggest social enterprise scheme in Queensland's history, the Social Entrepreneurs Loans Scheme would offer $20 million worth of loans each year to boost employment.

Under a future LNP government, the scheme would be open to existing businesses wanting to scale up and those wanting to start.

Deputy Opposition Leader David Janetzki said the scheme would change the lives of Queenslanders who needed it most, and had the potential to create thousands of jobs.

"Currently in Queensland there is no large scale jobs focused loan-fund that have helped proven social entrepreneurs scale and grow into new markets and opportunities," he said.

"From Cooktown to Coolangatta, there are opportunities right now that could be scaled to move our unemployment numbers to where they need to be."

Loans would be capped at $500,000 and applicants would need to meet certain conditions, with the Queensland Investment Corporation to administer the scheme.

"Queenslanders living with a disability find it difficult to secure long-term employment," Mr Janetzki said.

"And 70 per cent of refugees struggle to find a job in their first year living in Australia.

"I want the Queensland economy to work for everyone.

"Jobs policy with heart and capitalism with a conscience."

The scheme would run as long as the LNP was in government.

Originally published as LNP plan for $500k small business loans