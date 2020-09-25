Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

LNP offers no opposition to energy crisis

25th Sep 2020 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Letter to the editor: The LNP energy roadmap asks us to bet on "clean hydrogen, energy storage, green steel and aluminium, carbon capture and storage, and soil carbon".

Like the worst spec-stock spruiker they promise to streamline regulations and legislation to encourage these mal-investments.

Not one of these items will generate reliable low-cost 24/7 electricity.

Every one if them will risk huge capital expenditure chasing green rainbows.

Not one will improve the climate. All obey foreign/UN agendas.

If this is the best the LNP can offer we may as well vote Green/ALP to precipitate the inevitable energy crisis.

When that real emergency comes, voters will punish this bi-partisan Parliament of Fools.

Viv Forbes, Washpool

green energy letters to the editior lnp state election 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $1.75 million fire station opens to serve rural township

        Premium Content New $1.75 million fire station opens to serve rural township

        News A new fire station has been opened to replace the former ‘10 by 10 garden shed’ facility

        Child snatched in terrifying home invasion

        Premium Content Child snatched in terrifying home invasion

        News A man who assaulted the occupants of a home in a child snatching incident has...

        Man who assaulted cop with petrol nozzle granted parole

        Premium Content Man who assaulted cop with petrol nozzle granted parole

        Crime Sentenced for 20 charges including break and enter, assaulting police and dangerous...

        REVEALED: Names selected for parts of CBD redevelopment

        Premium Content REVEALED: Names selected for parts of CBD redevelopment

        Council News Thousands had their say on naming parts of the redeveloped city centre. Council has...