LNP offers no opposition to energy crisis

Letter to the editor: The LNP energy roadmap asks us to bet on "clean hydrogen, energy storage, green steel and aluminium, carbon capture and storage, and soil carbon".

Like the worst spec-stock spruiker they promise to streamline regulations and legislation to encourage these mal-investments.

Not one of these items will generate reliable low-cost 24/7 electricity.

Every one if them will risk huge capital expenditure chasing green rainbows.

Not one will improve the climate. All obey foreign/UN agendas.

If this is the best the LNP can offer we may as well vote Green/ALP to precipitate the inevitable energy crisis.

When that real emergency comes, voters will punish this bi-partisan Parliament of Fools.

Viv Forbes, Washpool