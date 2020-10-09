LNP names Ipswich candidates for state election

AN advisor to a Federal LNP MP will contest the seat of Ipswich for the party in the upcoming state election.

Lifelong Ipswich resident Scott O’Connell, who works for Wright MP Scott Buchholz, said he knew he had to step up if he wanted to make a difference for the community he loves.

Robert Shearman has again been selected to contest Bundamba after losing out to Labor’s Lance McCallum in the March by-election.

The former soldier also ran in the federal election last year for the seat of Blair.

LNP candidate for Bundamba Robert Shearman.

The is no word yet on LNP candidates for Ipswich West or Jordan as of yet, with nominations for candidates closing on Sunday.

Mr O’Connell, 27, said unemployment and a need to improve local roads and public transport were the biggest issues facing the city.

“Before the coronavirus crisis they we’re now experiencing, the Ipswich region had an 8.8 per cent unemployment rate,” he said.

“I’m running because I don’t want to see that continue for my nieces, my nephews and my future children.

“The way we make that turn around is by investing in infrastructure (and by) giving businesses a no new tax guarantee so they have the confidence to invest in the economy.

“We need to get back in and support small businesses by reducing red tape and giving them the confidence so they can invest.”

The Sadliers Crossing resident said the most common concerns raised by locals revolved around road congestion.

“Whether that be on the Cunningham Highway or the CBD crossing between Riverlink and the other side,” he said.

“One I had raised with me earlier in the week was Ripley Rd. Development after development seems to be going ahead but there’s not much investment on Ripley Rd to get it upgraded.

“Roads, bridges and public transport … I’ll fight tooth and nail to get every single cent I can into Ipswich to get those upgraded.”

After graduating from the University of Southern Queensland, Mr O’Connell worked for former Ipswich West MP Sean Choat before four years spent at real estate company Place in Brisbane.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard has held the seat since 2015.

“Ipswich has been left behind election after election,” he said.

“I thought you can’t just sit there and complain, you’ve got to put your hand up and give it a red hot crack for the community you were born and raised in.

“If you want to make a difference you have to be part of the process.

“I’m like the average punter. I have a mortgage to pay. I just think it’s important that people consider the seriousness of this election.

“We’re going through one of the toughest economic periods that many people in Ipswich would remember in their lives. We need to make sure we get this right.”

It will be a tough task against incumbent Labor MP Jennifer Howard, who secured 61 per cent of the vote after preferences in the 2017 election.

In Bundamba, Mr Shearman will be looking to unseat Labor’s Mr McCallum.

Mr Shearman, who served in the Australian Army for 23 years and has spent more than a decade in small business, won 16.6 per cent of the vote in March.

“The people of this region deserve a government that is prepared to tackle unemployment and create work opportunities for young people,” Mr Shearman said.

“That’s why I’m proud to support the LNP’s plan to create a strong economy and good jobs by investing in infrastructure, supporting small businesses and giving Queenslanders a no-new-tax guarantee.”

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington backed both ahead of election day on October 31.

“The LNP has preselected two outstanding candidates to represent locals on the issues that matter to Ipswich and Bundamba; creating jobs, cutting crime, delivering much needed infrastructure and improving health and education services,” she said.

“The LNP has a plan to fix Queensland’s problems and with Rob and Scott we have candidates who will listen to local people and fight for Ipswich and Bundamba.”

