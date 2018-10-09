Menu
Ms Frecklington said she had carefully considered the Bill and would not be supporting it.
Politics

LNP MPs free to vote on abortion Bill

by Jack McKay
9th Oct 2018 4:24 PM
LNP MPs will have a conscience vote on the decriminalisation of abortion Bill before State Parliament.

It follows a two-hour party room meeting at Parliament House.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the party room had unanimously resolved to give all members a conscience vote.

"It has been a longstanding position of the LNP Party Room that matters about the creation or ending of life are treated as matters of conscience," she said.

Ms Frecklington said she had carefully considered the Bill and would not be supporting it.

"I will be outlining the reasons why in the parliamentary debate," she said.

"Once again, I call for a respectful debate on this deeply emotional and complex issue."

    Local Partners