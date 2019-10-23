LNP MP: Dump applications need to be 'called in' by state

MEMBER for Scenic Rim Jon Krause in calling on the State Government to "call in" all applications for dumps before Ipswich City Council.

Mr Krause said Ipswich had become the "dumping ground of southeast Queensland" under the leadership of disgraced mayor Paul Pisasale and urged Annastacia Palaszczuk's government to take the applications out of the council's hands and determine them themselves.

He said the need had become "extremely urgent" on the back of Lantrak taking the council to the Planning and Environment Court over its deemed refusal of a development application for a landfill at Jeebropilly, near Willowbank.

"Labor allowed the Ipswich City Council, led by Paul Pisasale, to be proliferated by dumps and its residents treated like second-class citizens," he said.

"This has to end. A future LNP government will do the right thing by Ipswich and call in these development applications.

"Labor needs to stop dumping on Ipswich, and especially the Willowbank area where there are two applications for new dumps in process and another two being proposed. If all were approved, there would be four new dumps for the Willowbank area and this is completely unacceptable for that community for so many reasons.

"The only way for the overall, cumulative impact of all these proposals to be properly assessed is for the state to call them in and decide them together."

He said the approval of dumps around Willowbank would lead to added congestion and an increase in heavy motor movements through the Amberley Interchange.

"The impact of all the truck movements of four new dumps is beyond comprehension in how bad it would be," he said.

"That's why the state needs to call these applications in and decide them."

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick blamed the issues on the LNP while they were in power under Campbell Newman.

In a first for a Queensland Planning Minister in 2018, two temporary local planning instruments were made to regulate new or expanded waste activities for a two-year period.

This was designed to give the council time to update its planning scheme to address community concerns around the impact of waste facilities.

The TLPIs established new buffer zones, assessment criteria and other safeguards for residents living near new or planned expanded waste facilities.

The council is responsible for making decisions on development applications for new or expanded waste activities.

"The LNP turned Queensland into a dumping ground when they scrapped the waste levy," Mr Dick said.

"Because of the LNP, it became cheaper for companies to truck their waste from Sydney to Ipswich than anywhere in NSW.

"The Palaszczuk Government has reinstated the waste levy and assisted the Ipswich council to respond to this LNP problem by supporting the council to make a temporary local planning instrument to regulate landfill through the planning system."

An Ipswich City Council spokesman no comment could be provided as the matter is the subject of current appeals in the Planning and Environment Court.