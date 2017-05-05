LNP missing in action in Ipswich as election looms

NO REPS: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls still has no endorsed candidates on the ground in the four Ipswich seats.

A LEADING political commentator is tipping a State election could be as soon as two months away, but the LNP is yet to pre-select any candidates for the four Ipswich seats.

Dr Paul Williams wrote in The Courier Mail that he expected Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to go to the polls in July, although a spring election is the hot tip from most ALP insiders the QT has spoken to.

As of today, sitting ALP MPs Jo-Ann Miller (Bundamba), Jim Madden (Ipswich West) and Jennifer Howard (Ipswich) have no endorsed LNP candidate to compete with. In the new seat of Jordan, ALP candidate Charis Mullen has been on the ground campaigning with no LNP opponent.

The QT is still waiting for comment from LNP campaign director Lincoln Folo on the issue.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann, also the president of the Raceview-Flinders branch of the Labor Party, said he had been involved in election campaigns for 30 years in Ipswich but had not seen the conservative side of politics so absent this late in the election cycle.

"The LNP are showing their usual lack of interest in Ipswich and there is no evidence of any campaign whatsoever by the LNP in any of the four local seats,” he said.

"If they keep this up they will get the result they deserve.

"I think they opened expressions of interest last year for candidates in the Ipswich area but so far haven't pre-selected anyone.

"This is as poor an effort as I have seen by the LNP or the Liberal and National Party at a local level.

"My view is that we have three Labor incumbents who have done a very good job in their local electorates and we have a very good candidate in the seat of Jordan.

"But to not pre-select your candidates this late in an election cycle is evidence of a lack of bona fides, lack of interest and lack of capacity from the LNP locally.”

Mr Neumann said that even if the LNP pre-selected candidates in the next week, it was "still extraordinary” that no endorsed candidate had been active by now.

"The election could be in July but is more likely to be September/October, and possibly as late as March, but the LNP are potentially months away from an election and still have no candidates.”

Sean Choat, the former LNP MP for Ipswich West and now a Somerset councillor, said he understood pre-selection for the Ipswich seats "should be done soon”.

"But if I was a contender for pre-selection I wouldn't be waiting for pre-selection,” he said.

"I'd be out in the community, and if anyone is serious about running then they should be.

"You can't get about and say 'I am the LNP candidate', but you can get out and say you are interested in the local community and find out what the issues are.

"I did that before I was pre-selected because I wanted to get on with it.

"I hope the LNP gets on with these pre-selections because people in the community want to know who is potentially going to represent them.

"People should always have a choice.”

Mr Choat is the chairman of the Federal Divisional Council of the LNP for Blair, but he said he would not be after the next AGM as he was focussed on his role as a councillor.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he was surprised at the lack of an opponent in his seat.

"I'm surprised that the LNP haven't pre-selected someone in my seat considering they have in the neighbouring seat of Lockyer with Jim McDonald,” he said.

"In the previous election there was a (two party preferred) swing to me of about 15% after there was a swing to the LNP of about the same in the previous election (in 2012).

"Even with the redistribution you would have to say Ipswich West is still in the category of a marginal seat.”

Mr Madden noted Mr Williams' tip of a July election, but suggested it would be later.

"That is not in accord with what the Premier has said about running a full term, but when it comes to election dates that is something for the Premier to decide,” he said.