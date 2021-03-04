Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

LNP makes ‘call to action’ rally cry at COVID summit

by Chris Calcino
4th Mar 2021 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE LNP' heaviest hitters have rolled into town for a "call to action" summit as Cairns businesses and tourism operators scramble to mark out a COVID-19 survival plan.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli, Deputy Leader David Janetzki, small business spokesman Brent Mickelberg and night-time economy spokeswoman Laura Gerber will meet with businesses today as a suite of coronavirus relief measures near their use-by date.

The Federal Government's JobKeeper will expire on March 28 - but the LNP will focus on State Government packages like payroll tax relief and marina fee waivers for reef boats.

The group will listen to concerns of business owners and community leaders and work to find solutions to address the economic fallout.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli will lead a COVID-19 business summit in Cairns. Picture: Peter Carruthers
Opposition Leader David Crisafulli will lead a COVID-19 business summit in Cairns. Picture: Peter Carruthers
Community Newsletter SignUp

 

"With no international tourists for months, North Queensland's small businesses have been doing it incredibly tough," Mr Crisafulli said.

"Now, with the State Government's COVID payroll tax relief about to end and the future of JobKeeper uncertain, many businesses are worried they won't survive.

"Their future is critical to Queensland's economy and we need to ensure that they are not forgotten.

"Our team is looking forward to getting on the ground to identify the action we need to take now."

Originally published as LNP makes 'call to action' rally cry at Cairns COVID summit

coronavirus covid-19 liberal national party lnp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Premium Content Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Council News Ipswich councillors earn $122,000 a year on top of super and a car allowance. Councillor support officers are costing ratepayers more than $1 million

        Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s was trapped in his vehicle

        Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        Premium Content Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        News The Polair chopper was called in after a motorbike cop was unable to catch a...

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg