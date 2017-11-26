LNP leadership spill speculation

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

REBORN LNP star David Crisafulli is playing down the prospect of replacing Tim Nicholls as party leader.

A former Newman government minister, Mr Crisafulli lost his North Queensland seat of Mundingburra in 2015.

But after being parachuted into the northern Gold Coast seat of Broadwater at the expense of gaffe-prone MP Verity Barton, he romped home on Saturday to reclaim the LNP stronghold.

The slick former journalist and Townsville councillor is being touted as a potential replacement should Mr Nicholls step down or be rolled in the wake of the LNP's likely election loss.

A swing to Labor in Brisbane meant some LNP leadership contenders lost their seats.

But Mr Crisafulli yesterday played a straight bat to leadership speculation: "Let's wait to see the final results before we start to talk about all manner of things," he said.

"We are less than a day out from the polls closing and there's has got a lot of counting to go. Seats that were called last night in my mind are still in play."

"We don't even know who's in the parliament yet."

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said it was too early to comment on any potential LNP leadership spill.

He said he was just focused on having an enjoyable coffee with his family, supporters and deputy Deb Frecklington.

"I'm not going to talk about any of those sort of things today ... we're going to celebrate a great campaign that had a positive message," Mr Nicholls said.

University of Queensland state political expert Chris Salisbury said several Brisbane-based leadership options had been swept aside.

"Some of those who might have been seen as Tim Nicholls' inheritors, people like Scott Emerson and Ian Walker, are now gone," he said.

Mr Emerson, the shadow treasurer, is expected to lose his seat of Maiwar in Brisbane's inner west, and Mr Walker, the shadow attorney-general, lost his south Brisbane seat of Mansfield.

Dr Salisbury said Everton MP Tim Mander , who ran for leadership against Tim Nicholls, was one of the few LNP MPs to increase their margin and could run for the top job again.