LNP, Labor feud over dumps locations

LABOR is playing "petty politics” by changing planning legislation to shift dumps into LNP-held seats, the state opposition claims.

With a suite of dump proposals before Ipswich City Council, LNP Leader Deb Frecklington claimed the state was trying to shift dumps out of Labor's heartland.

"It is petty politics by the Palaszczuk government to try and move super dumps from Labor seats in Ipswich to the beautiful LNP-held Scenic Rim,” Ms Frecklington said.

A proposal to dump 30 million tonnes of waste in an old mine near Amberley is due to be considered by the council.

Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause said: "I'm hearing loud and clear that the Willow-bank area shouldn't be southeast Queensland's dumping ground.”

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the LNP had helped create Queensland's waste problems.

"In 2012, the LNP repealed the waste disposal levy and made Queensland the dumping ground of Australia, and Ipswich fell victim,” Mr Dick said.

"As a direct result of this poor decision, Ipswich now has a significant number of existing waste and landfill activities, with several more in the pipeline.”

Mr Dick said Ipswich residents raised concerns about the health impacts of landfills such as air quality, odour, dust and noise as well as impacts on visual amenity.

"I took urgent action in April last year to make a temporary local planning instrument (TLPI) to help safeguard the community around Swanbank and New Chum from these impacts,” he said.

"In addition to this TLPI, in May last year, the council wrote to me requesting a second Temporary Local Planning Instrument to apply to the Willowbank, Ebenezer and Jeebropilly areas.”

Mr Dick said he would "consider any proposal from Scenic Rim Regional Council to amend their planning scheme”.

”I have not received any such proposal,” he said.