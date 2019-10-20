Menu
Queensland Health Minister Stephen Miles is being urged to come to Bundaberg.
LNP: Health minister needs to sort out sacking debacle

20th Oct 2019 10:50 AM
THE LNP is calling on the Health Minister to come to Bundaberg and "sort the mess out" following the sacking of former health boss Adrian Pennington.

Ros Bates, the LNP Shadow Minster for Health, said the debacle was dragging on for too long.

Mr Pennington was "terminated, effectively immediately" three weeks ago today.

But since then it has emerged his dismissal needs to be signed off by Health Minister, Steven Miles.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to immediately send her Health Minister to Bundaberg and sort this mess out," Ms Bates said.

"It's been three weeks since the Wide Bay health service CEO was sacked and it's become a complete debacle.

"Stephen Miles needs to make a decision, the buck stops with him.

"This whole sorry mess is fast becoming another Palaszczuk Labor Government health debacle."

She said the situation was impacting staff.

"My concern is the impact on the morale of local nurses, doctors and midwives," Ms Bates said.

"This whole mess is also de-railing the business case for the new hospital."

A spokesperson for the minister said it would be inappropriate for the minister to comment while a process was underway.

Last week, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett used parliamentary privilege to attack the decision to remove Mr Pennington.

Mr Bennett aired a number of questions and claimed the dismissal was handled in a way "designed to cause maximum damage".

