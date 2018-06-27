LNP 'feels sorry' for residents as dismissal heads to court

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said it was a "diabolical mess" in Ipswich.

THE state's Opposition has called on the Ipswich City Council to "focus on answering the questions" in the show-cause notice as they call for an end to the alleged corruption scandal.

"Labor politicians are holding crisis meetings in Ipswich about keeping their jobs and being re-elected at a state level instead of acting for the people they represent," Ms Frecklington said, referring to the QT's story.

"We wouldn't be in this mess if Annastacia Palaszczuk acted sooner when she was first informed of serious corruption allegations."

Ms Frecklington said the residents of Ipswich deserved better.

"I feel sorry for the people of Ipswich who deserve certainty about the future of their local community which has been ripped apart by Labor's alleged corruption scandal," she said.

"This Labor council's priorities are all wrong, first they turned waste into a cottage industry, yesterday they jacked up rates above inflation and now they are using ratepayers money to fund a legal challenge.

"This Labor council should be focused on answering the questions in the show cause notice."