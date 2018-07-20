LNP declares its coming for Labor's Ipswich heartland

The Liberal National Party's 23.3 per cent first preference vote has buoyed opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

Brian Cassidy

THE state opposition will challenge Labor in its Ipswich heartland after a ReachTEL poll revealed voters were not warming to the government.

The poll, commissioned by the QT, revealed Labor's first preference vote was at 29.7 per cent - which political expert Paul Williams describes as "alarmingly low”.

While Dr Williams said the result was a poor one for the State Government, he said they would not be concerned - with the majority of the 19 per cent of undecided voters expected to vote Labor.

The Liberal National Party's 23.3 per cent first preference vote has buoyed opposition leader Deb Frecklington, who pledged to "work her butt off” for the people of Ipswich - and Queensland.

"We may be long odds to win Ipswich but this is an important region that has been neglected for too long,” she said. "I care for this city and will continue to work hard to convince its residents that I am not your typical politician and they deserve better.”

At last year's state election the LNP secured 13 per cent of the vote in Jennifer Howard's seat of Ipswich while in Jim Madden's Ipswich West, the opposition secured 16 per cent.

In the new seat of Jordan, the LNP won 14 per cent of voters - defeated by Labor's Charis Mullen.

Like Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Ms Frecklington has ties to the city.

She boarded at Ipswich Girls Grammar from 1984 to 1988.

"Ipswich has changed so much since I left school and each time I return I am amazed at what a beautiful city it is,” she said earlier this year.

Ms Frecklington hopes to be the state's next Premier, and plans to turn the western corridor to a shade of blue.

The Opposition has attempted to draw links between the State Government and the chaos engulfing the Ipswich City Council - where the majority of councillors are card-carrying Labor members.

"Ipswich may be traditional Labor heartland but its clear Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken Ipswich for granted by allowing this corruption scandal to fester,” Ms Frecklington said.

"If the people of Ipswich put their trust in me, I promise I won't let them down.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the state "has acted decisively in relation to Ipswich City Council: we sacked them.”

"The question for Deb Frecklington is whether she will support our legislation,” she said.

The next state election will be held in October 2020.