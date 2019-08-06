LNP calls for state action on Ripley's school catchment mess

THE State Opposition has called for the government to step in and amend the controversial school catchment that has divided Ripley.

Families living at Providence estate in South Ripley will be able to attend the new primary school but residents north of the Centenary Highway at Ecco Ripley have been excluded.

The leaked release of the primary school catchment created a community outcry late last week.

The LNP's education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie backed residents and called for the government to fix the mess.

"Restricting Ecco Ripley children from attending Ripley's new school is a planning embarrassment from Labor,” he said.

"Common sense must prevail.

"Families deserve to enrol their kids at the school just a five-minute drive away.

"Labor Minister Grace Grace must step in, listen to the community and fix this catchment mess.”

Residents were told at a community meeting the catchment would not change.

That comment has since been clarified by Ms Grace, who said the catchment was only a proposal.

"The catchments for the new primary and secondary schools being built in Ripley have not been finalised,” she told the QT earlier this week.

"As part of the normal process for establishing a new school, the Department of Education has prepared draft catchment maps for principals to use to consult with the community.

"The department takes into account all feedback received before the catchments are finalised.”

Ecco Ripley resident James Downing wrote to Mr Bleijie calling for support on the issue.

He said people in his community had spent big money on investment homes and were bitterly disappointed with the catchment.

"I feel for the families,” he said.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard slammed the boundaries as "bizarre” while Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said people should make their concerns known.

"I encourage all members of the community to provide feedback on the draft catchments,” Ms Grace said.

People wanting to make a submission can email buildingfutureschools@qed.qld.gov.au.

- Hayden Johnson