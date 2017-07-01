LNP braces for asset sale 'scare campaign'

Tim Nicholls expects an "asset scare” campaign at the next election but insists the LNP has ditched the policy.

ROUND TWO in the asset sale wars is on its way, but Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls insists the LNP has learned its lesson and won't be taking the controversial policy to the next election.

Mr Nicholls has reiterated to the QT that asset sales will not be on the LNP policy agenda at the next election, but he added that he was fully expecting "the Labor Party to run a scare campaign because they have got no policies of their own to run on”.

Mr Nicholls was front and centre, in his role as Treasurer in the former Newman Government, in the sales pitch around asset sales.

The QT wrote several stories in the leadup to the 2015 election where Mr Nicholls and the Not 4 Sale campaign, led by the Electrical Trades Union (ETU), had some memorable stoushes.

The LNP's policy backfired in Ipswich with QT exit polls on election day showcasing that the Ipswich public mostly rejected the Newman government's policy.

The Labor Party also sold assets under the Bligh government and also paid the ultimate price at the polls.

Mr Nicholls said that he had made his policy for the next election abundantly clear.

"We took a policy to the people of Queensland at the last election, they voted on it and we accepted that decision,” he said.

"There will be no asset sales under a Nicholls LNP government.”