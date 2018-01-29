LNP attacks Premier's Belcarra return time

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

THE State Opposition has accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of "dithering" on providing a response to the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra report.

Liberal National Party Leader Deb Frecklington described Ms Palaszczuk as a "political opportunist" for her delay in responding to the report.

"Queenslanders should be concerned that when it comes to local government corruption, Annastacia Palaszczuk said one thing before the election and says another thing now," Ms Frecklington said.

"The Premier has flip-flopped on her response to the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra investigation and has been exposed as nothing but a political opportunist."

In 2017 Operation Belcarra found widespread non-compliance with legislative obligations relating to Local Government elections and political donations.

One week after the damning report was handed down Ms Palaszczuk announced the government would endorse all recommendations.

"Before the state election, Annastacia Palaszczuk rushed retrospective legislation into the Parliament that went beyond the recommendations of the independent CCC," Ms Frecklington said.

"The timing and application beyond local government was blatant political opportunism."

A spokesman for the Premier said the State Government was working to "restore transparency and integrity back into Queensland after the dark years of the LNP".

"Following the CCC's Operation Belcarra investigation, the government accepted the CCC recommendation to ban property developer donations to local government and decided to extend that ban to State Government," he said.

"When the Government made that decision - and announced its plan to legislate for the ban - that the ban would start from that day - 12 October 2017."

He described the LNP's record on political donations as "abysmal".