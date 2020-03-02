Menu
LNP candidate Robert Shearman.
News

LNP announces candidate for Bundamba by-election

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The LNP has announced Rob Shearman has been selected to stand in the seat of Bundamba at the upcoming by-election to be held on March 28.

The former Australian Army soldier also ran in the 2019 federal election for the LNP in the seat of Blair.

The LNP candidate joined the Australian Army aged 18 and did 23 years of service, including three operational tours.

After leaving the army, he spent a decade in small business and now manages the Queensland office of a national equipment sales business.

Mr Shearman claimed Bundamba was being taken for granted by Labor.

“Labor has done nothing in this electorate except boast about defence jobs that are actually being created by the Federal Government,” he said

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP planned to cut hospital waiting lists in Ipswich, improve education and cut crime.

“‘Rob Shearman is an outstanding candidate, a former soldier who now runs a successful manufacturing business,” Ms Frecklington said.

bundamba by-election bundamba mp deb frecklington mp lnp lnp candidate robert shearman state election 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

