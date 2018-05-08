Menu
A resort staff member has been confirmed drowned.
Resort staff worker drowned off Lizard Island

by Peter Martinelli
8th May 2018 12:02 PM
A MAN who died while snorkelling off Lizard Island on Sunday has been confirmed as a resort staff member.

Cairns police yesterday said they were investigating the death of the 22-year-old Chinese man.

A spokesman for resort owners Delaware North today confirmed the man worked at the luxury island resort.

"Lizard Island management confirms the sad passing of a team member on Sunday 6 May 2018," the spokesman said.

"The team and management of Lizard Island extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased and are offering support to everyone affected by this event."

The spokesman said the man died during a recreational snorkel trip near Anchor Bay beach on Sunday.

"During the snorkel, the group lost sight of one of their colleagues and immediately returned looking for him," the spokesman said.

"He was located 10 minutes into the search and was unresponsive."

First responders and the resort medic performed CPR and used a defribulator on the man for more than one hour.

"Despite the extended efforts of the first aid team, they were unable to resuscitate him

and he was pronounced deceased at 16.20 on Sunday," the spokesman said.

"The resort team was in contact with the Royal Flying Doctors Service throughout the process.

"We are currently working with emergency services personnel and are cooperating fully with the investigations."

