Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Liz Hurley and son’s incredible lookalike pic

by Eileen Reslen
29th Dec 2019 5:33 PM

 

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley had everyone doing a double take on Christmas.

The pair shared a photo over the holidays, where they are wearing co-ordinating black beanie hats over their similarly flowing locks, The New York Post reported.

"Happy Christmas!" Damian, 17, captioned the pic.

 

View this post on Instagram

happy christmas !! 🎄❤️

A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1) on

Several fans commented on the mother and son's nearly identical appearance, writing, "Peas in a pod" and "twins."

Damian, who is Elizabeth's son with American businessman Steve Bing, has benefited from his striking resemblance to his famous mother.

In 2017, the teen made his modelling debut in a campaign video for Pat McGrath Labs' Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection line.

He also paid homage to the Bedazzled star's iconic Versace safety-pin dress by wearing a similar black blazer studded with gold pins to a red carpet event.

Damian Hurley and mum Liz on his 17th birthday. Picture: Instagram
Damian Hurley and mum Liz on his 17th birthday. Picture: Instagram

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
cloning vats damian hurley dark magic editors picks genetic engineering human cloning illegal science instagram liz hurley look-alike shane's confused

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marriage always had a sporting chance

        premium_icon Marriage always had a sporting chance

        News A mutual love of staying active has cemented a union that is just about to notch up the half century

        After 22 years out, Ipswich cricketer at top of his game

        premium_icon After 22 years out, Ipswich cricketer at top of his game

        Sport The Northsiders club president is enjoying his most successful top grade season...

        Police chase results in teen arrest

        premium_icon Police chase results in teen arrest

        Crime Police charged a teen following the pursuit of an alleged stolen car

        Ipswich’s biggest heart serving meals for 30 years

        premium_icon Ipswich’s biggest heart serving meals for 30 years

        News There’s an old saying that goes “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day...